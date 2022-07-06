ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester man pleads guilty to stealing copper from vacant home

By Mike Bunge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – A man already sentenced for one crime pleads guilty to another. Matthew Steven Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to first-degree damage to...

Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Charges Reveal More Info on Early May Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have brought charges against a young man and teenager for their alleged involvement in a Rochester shooting that happened in early May. The criminal complaint against 20-year-old Demonte Simmons accuses him of attempting to rob a motorist and shooting him in the leg...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

One in May shooting case released pending further investigation

(ABC 6 News) - After a series of five arrests related to a May 2 shooting investigation, Moel Wade has been released from Olmsted County custody pending further investigation. Wade was arrested immediately after the May 2 shooting for possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of a controlled substance.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Create Violence Disruption Taskforce

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin held a news conference this afternoon to highlight what he termed the Police Department's "proactive and aggressive response" to violent crimes. At the same time, Chief Franklin noted the city has only seen a modest increase in those crimes this...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

5 Arrested in Rochester Gun, Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM)- Five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were arrested over the weekend after Rochester Police made a gun and drug bust. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers executed three search warrants as part of the investigation into a May 2 shooting that happened in the area of 11th St. Southeast and 5th Ave. Southeast. Police reportedly recovered seven firearms. Investigators say at least one of the guns was stolen and two of the guns were ghost guns.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man faces second drug arrest in matter of weeks

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces a second set of drug charges after fleeing an accident on Kenosha Drive. Aden Aden, 31, of Rochester, is accused of 5th degree controlled substance possession, failure to report a collision, and driving after revocation after allegedly striking a parked car and fleeing, leaving behind more than 30 pills that Rochester police suspect contain fentanyl.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Teen sent to prison for nearly a decade for Austin burglaries

AUSTIN, Minn. – A teen burglar is sentenced to prison. Elias James Wells, 19 of Faribault, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary and was sentenced Wednesday to nine years behind bars. The Austin Police Department says Wells broke into two homes and tried to break into a...
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Huge Construction Tool Theft Reported in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Five arrests made in May 2 shooting investigation

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police made five arrests Friday, related to a May 2 shooting during a carjacking attempt. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said officers served three search warrants July 1 and arrested Moel Wade, De'Monte Simmons, Jahmaul Earthman, Milton Smith, and one 16-year-old juvenile in their investigation of a carjacking attempt-turned-shooting.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Arrest Made Following Crash in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face multiple charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that involved a vehicle containing suspected counterfeit painkillers. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the 2900 block of Kenosha Dr. for a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin shooting victim's widow reacts to Nunez Jr.'s guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) - A Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony for the shooting death of an Austin man last year. As a part of the plea agreement, two other charges were dismissed. The victim was David Harris. His wife, Ronica...
AUSTIN, MN
Y-105FM

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KIMT

Austin driver, Rochester passengers hurt in Goodhue County crash

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Three people were injured by a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Nyarehr James Malith, 22 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 52 when he went off the road near the intersection with County 11 Boulevard and crashed. This happened around 6:16 am Wednesday.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

New details revealed in break-in, animal murder criminal complaint

(ABC 6 News) - The criminal complaint against a woman suspected of breaking into a Rochester home and killing a cat reveals new details. According to court documents, Kaylee Pearson, the alleged victim of the break-in, entered her apartment at about 10:01 p.m. June 30, saw signs that it had been "ransacked," and immediately exited and called law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

River, park searched for missing 6-year-old Minnesota girl

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are searching a portion of the Mississippi River and a surrounding park in Stearns County for a missing 6-year-old girl whose mother was found dead of an apparent suicide. Officials believe Lisa Wade, 39, may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter,...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Y-105FM

Man Rescued from Mower County Grain Bin (Update)

Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-5-22 12:27 p.m. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said crews were able to get the man out of the grain bin. He was brought to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Original Story: Mower County first responders are working to free...
MOWER COUNTY, MN

