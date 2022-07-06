ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Grant, Kenton, Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Estill, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Estill; Jackson; Knox; Laurel; Lee; McCreary; Montgomery; Owsley; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley Heat Indices Near 100 Degrees Expected This Afternoon The combination of maximum temperatures in the lower 90s in western and southern parts of the area, along with continued high humidity levels will result in heat indices approaching 100 degrees during the afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on outdoor pets. Also, double check your vehicle before walking away to ensure that children and pets are not still inside.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Jessamine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Boyle; Clark; Fayette; Garrard; Hardin; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 443 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BOURBON BOYLE CLARK FAYETTE GARRARD JESSAMINE MADISON MERCER NICHOLAS WOODFORD IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY HARDIN LARUE NELSON WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY MARION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, CARLISLE, DANVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, HARRODSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEXINGTON, NICHOLASVILLE, PARIS, RICHMOND, SPRINGFIELD, VERSAILLES, AND WINCHESTER.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

