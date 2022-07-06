ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville seeks input on how to improve parks, programs

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
Have ideas on how to improve Pflugerville's parks and recreational programs and facilities? The city wants to hear from you.

The city kicked off the development of a 10-year Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan with a community engagement phase, to allow for public input. The master plan is a tool to guide future additions and enhancements to the city's parks, trails, athletic fields, programs and aquatic and recreational facilities.

During this second phase of the development, the city will offer opportunities through October for residents and visitors to provide ideas for what they want to see. Public engagement began over the Fourth of July weekend with pop-up stations where people gave their input.

“Having a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan that reflects the diverse needs of our community is critical to building the right spaces in the right places over the next decade," said Pflugerville Parks and Recreation Director Shane Mize. "That is why engaging with our community is so important, and whether you have never used our parks and facilities, or use them daily, we want to hear from you. Once this plan is complete, I’ve challenged our team to create a document that’s accessible and engaging to all Pflugerville residents so that everyone, from children to our older adults, can understand our shared vision for parks and recreation.”

Virtual engagement opportunities are also are available on the master plan engagement website. This includes a digital ideas wall and an interactive map.

Community engagement events will continue, along with a community-wide survey and a public meeting on these dates:

∎ July 18-22 - Pop-up engagements throughout the community. People can provide input and have the chance to win a prize.

∎ July 19, 3-7 p.m. - Pop-up event at the Pfarmers Market

∎ July 20: Town Hall meeting. Details will be announced.

∎ July 21: Work session withthe Parks and Recreation and Planning & Zoning commissions

Phase 1 of the plan took place in December with a leadership meeting of Parks and Recreation, which included a review of the master plan process, information about engagement opportunities and conversation about project goals and objectives, city officials said.

Following the engagement phase, the city will go to Phase 3: data collection and analysis. During this phase consultants will evaluate data collected on park, facility, aquatics and open space inventory to asses levels of service, benchmark Parks and Recreation resources, recreation programs, budget, staffing, needs and operations, city officials said.

The plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year after going through a total of six phases, city officials said.

