New York City, NY

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Consecrated

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 1 day ago

More than 20 years ago, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed in the September 11 terror attacks when the south tower collapsed at the World Trade Center. Now a National Shrine, St. Nicholas was consecrated on July 4 in a ceremony marking it forever as a house of worship and...

www.qgazette.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Letters To The Editor

Real everyday heroes at this time in our history are few and far between. But that is not the case when it comes to those who toil quietly yet deliberately each and every day living and working the American dream. This group consists of the hard-working men and women that the Queens Chamber of Commerce proudly represents.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Happy Birthday

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition’s annual Independence Day Celebration was a tremendous success as thousands of community members and area visitors came out in record numbers to enjoy the annual concert and fireworks celebration at the Astoria Park Great Lawn on Wednesday, June 29th. On hand for the festivities were Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Tiffany Cabán, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, 114th Precinct Captain Ray Jenkins, as well as Central Astoria LDC’s President George L. Stamatiades, Executive Vice President Tony Barsamian, Executive Director Marie Torniali and Board members James Bond, Ann Bruno, Sharon Cadiz and Joe Di Pietro. The highly anticipated event, with citywide recognition, kicked off at 7:30 pm with a stunning performance by the Swingtime Big Band who entertained the audience with an awe-inspiring musical tribute to the Great American Songbook. Everyone’s attention then turned to the sky for a spectacular fireworks display at approximately 9:15 pm when Fireworks by Grucci took over the festivities. The fireworks extravaganza did not disappoint, and it was met with cheers from the thousands in attendance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

We Couldn’t Ask For More

The Central Astoria LDC concert and July 4th Independence Day Celebration with the ever-amazing Grucci fireworks was held on Wednesday, June 29th, at the Astoria Park Great Lawn. It could not be more emblematic of the celebration of Summer, our nation’s Independence, the patriotic flavor and mood of the community – being together to salute the Flag, sing patriotic songs, listen to the Swingtime Big Band bringing back songs from yesterday, and all in all everyone having a magnificent time overlooking the East River, Manhattan skyline, the Triborough/
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (July 8 to July 14)

The Great Outdoors and the Great Indoors join hands this week in Queens. En plen aire fun includes films, puppets, hawks, concerts, and comic books. Climate-controlled activities include theater, literature, and Tango. July 8, Looking Back Through Stained Glass, July 9. This play is set in a post-apocalyptic Long Island...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Resorts World New York Is the Place to Be This July With Plenty of Thrilling Giveaways and Performances

Summer at Resorts World New York is in full swing with an array of exciting events and promotions in both New York City and the Catskills. You can take in the sounds of dynamic cover bands at Queens Bar360, including Fleetwood Macked and Philadelphia Freedom as they pay tribute to Elton John. In the Catskills, you’ll have three opportunities to win a Chevy Z71s in the All American Truck Giveaway. There is something for everyone as you enjoy the best entertainment and promotions lineup around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

