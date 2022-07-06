ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

It's In Queens! (July 8 to July 14)

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Outdoors and the Great Indoors join hands this week in Queens. En plen aire fun includes films, puppets, hawks, concerts, and comic books. Climate-controlled activities include theater, literature, and Tango. July 8, Looking Back Through Stained Glass, July 9. This play is set in a post-apocalyptic Long...

New York City is defined by its architecture, and in turn, diverse ways of living. As the nation's "metropolis," it has also faced some of the most challenging housing problems of any American city. From single-family homes to high-rise residential towers, housing has evolved at different paces and scales throughout the boroughs. In turn, each district and county is home to a wide range of residential styles and housing solutions.
The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition’s annual Independence Day Celebration was a tremendous success as thousands of community members and area visitors came out in record numbers to enjoy the annual concert and fireworks celebration at the Astoria Park Great Lawn on Wednesday, June 29th. On hand for the festivities were Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Tiffany Cabán, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, 114th Precinct Captain Ray Jenkins, as well as Central Astoria LDC’s President George L. Stamatiades, Executive Vice President Tony Barsamian, Executive Director Marie Torniali and Board members James Bond, Ann Bruno, Sharon Cadiz and Joe Di Pietro. The highly anticipated event, with citywide recognition, kicked off at 7:30 pm with a stunning performance by the Swingtime Big Band who entertained the audience with an awe-inspiring musical tribute to the Great American Songbook. Everyone’s attention then turned to the sky for a spectacular fireworks display at approximately 9:15 pm when Fireworks by Grucci took over the festivities. The fireworks extravaganza did not disappoint, and it was met with cheers from the thousands in attendance.
The affordable housing lottery ends on July 8 for 2442 Ocean Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use residential building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Yaacov Azrad, the structure yields 105 residences and a 1,856-square-foot community facility space on the ground floor used as a medical center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $187,330.
Why are Tide Pods, batteries, toothpaste and upscale facial cleansers disappearing from the shelves of drug stores and groceries in Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn?. Local store owners say the main reason is that shoplifting is rampant, and easily resold items like these are targeted by professional thieves. These thieves, also known as “boosters,” are employed in an underground economy that is feeding off legitimate businesses.
At the end of the school year, Annie Tan, a special education elementary school teacher in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York, said teachers typically have a party. This year, however, that celebration was mired by the loss of 16 teachers from her school who are being excessed (ie, moved to different schools and positions) as a result of massive public education budget cuts that are being enacted by the New York City Board of Education and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.
CRAZY from the heat, I ambled through Williamsburg on the 4th of July, 2022, and I was even more crazed when I got to Havemeyer and North 5th Streets. Yes, Best Pizza was closed for the holiday, but that wasn’t what infuriated me. It’s what I saw that developers had done to the former Church of the Annunciation school building on the corner…
Police are seeking help from the public to identify and locate two suspects who held up the same Sunnyside bank on separate occasions since May 28th. Cops said the first suspect walked into the CapitalOne Bank branch at 40-20 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside just before 9:40 a.m. on May 28th, where he passed a note to a teller reading,” This is a bank robbery. I have a gun. No alarm – or I will shoot. No Dye Pack – or I will shoot. Give me 100-dollar bills and 50- dollar bills. I have nothing to lose.”
Real everyday heroes at this time in our history are few and far between. But that is not the case when it comes to those who toil quietly yet deliberately each and every day living and working the American dream. This group consists of the hard-working men and women that the Queens Chamber of Commerce proudly represents.
Excavation is underway at 403 East 79th Street, a 30-story medical office building in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Extell Development Company, the structure will yield 400,000 square feet of Class A space, with the Hospital for Special Surgery as the anchor tenant, occupying 200,000 square feet across the first eight levels. Ancora Engineering is the engineer of record and Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is alternatively addressed as 1522 First Avenue and is located along First Avenue between East 79th and East 80th Streets.
Brooklyn landlord SGW Properties allegedly tried to take the money and run, but it’s now paying back $296,272 to tenants looking to get their security deposits. New York Attorney General Letitia James said the landlord failed to comply with 2019 changes to the law that require itemized deductions explaining why a security deposit is being withheld and a return of funds within 14 days of the tenants vacating.
The Hudson Valley has gotten a facelift with its recent deluxe developments, and people are noticing. The gorgeous New York state region is quickly becoming a hotspot for NYC's elite looking to get away for the weekend. It has seen the opening of several luxury hotels within the past few years, including Inness, an upscale hotel and member's club, The New York Post states. According to Inness, one night's stay at the hotel will cost you upwards of $730. Guests can purchase a year-long membership for $1,800. For an additional $4,200, guests are granted unlimited access to the club's golf course, which spans 220 acres.
When the locally owned grocery chain Holiday Farms opens its newest store next month, in the location currently occupied by King Kullen in Franklin Square’s Franklin Plaza, it will initiate a long-term plan that envisions cooperation between the store and the community. “We’re just a lot closer to the...
During his days on “The Apprentice,” Donald Trump was talking with Rubin Schron about the $700 million sale of his family’s working-class apartment complexes in South Brooklyn to Schron’s Cammeby’s International Group. Trump, naturally, had to ask the tycoon’s thoughts on his smash-hit reality show.
Summer at Resorts World New York is in full swing with an array of exciting events and promotions in both New York City and the Catskills. You can take in the sounds of dynamic cover bands at Queens Bar360, including Fleetwood Macked and Philadelphia Freedom as they pay tribute to Elton John. In the Catskills, you’ll have three opportunities to win a Chevy Z71s in the All American Truck Giveaway. There is something for everyone as you enjoy the best entertainment and promotions lineup around.
