The Rise Glorious project from the University of Tennessee’s Athletic department has officially been announced by Tennessee athletic director Danny White on Thursday. The plan is a comprehensive five-year strategic plan from Tennessee Athletics with the mission of leading “the way forward in all aspects of college sports.” The vision of the project is to “deliver an unparalleled student-athlete experience fueled by the relentless pursuit of comprehensive excellence; be bold and innovative in our approach to recruiting and developing well-rounded graduates, championship-driven competitors and world-changing leaders.”

