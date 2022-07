Summer at Resorts World New York is in full swing with an array of exciting events and promotions in both New York City and the Catskills. You can take in the sounds of dynamic cover bands at Queens Bar360, including Fleetwood Macked and Philadelphia Freedom as they pay tribute to Elton John. In the Catskills, you’ll have three opportunities to win a Chevy Z71s in the All American Truck Giveaway. There is something for everyone as you enjoy the best entertainment and promotions lineup around.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO