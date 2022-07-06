ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

We Couldn’t Ask For More

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 1 day ago

The Central Astoria LDC concert and July 4th Independence Day Celebration with the ever-amazing Grucci fireworks was held on Wednesday, June 29th, at the Astoria Park Great Lawn. It could not be more emblematic of the celebration of Summer, our nation’s Independence, the patriotic flavor and mood of the...

www.qgazette.com

Western Queens Gazette

Happy Birthday

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition’s annual Independence Day Celebration was a tremendous success as thousands of community members and area visitors came out in record numbers to enjoy the annual concert and fireworks celebration at the Astoria Park Great Lawn on Wednesday, June 29th. On hand for the festivities were Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Tiffany Cabán, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, 114th Precinct Captain Ray Jenkins, as well as Central Astoria LDC’s President George L. Stamatiades, Executive Vice President Tony Barsamian, Executive Director Marie Torniali and Board members James Bond, Ann Bruno, Sharon Cadiz and Joe Di Pietro. The highly anticipated event, with citywide recognition, kicked off at 7:30 pm with a stunning performance by the Swingtime Big Band who entertained the audience with an awe-inspiring musical tribute to the Great American Songbook. Everyone’s attention then turned to the sky for a spectacular fireworks display at approximately 9:15 pm when Fireworks by Grucci took over the festivities. The fireworks extravaganza did not disappoint, and it was met with cheers from the thousands in attendance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

It’s In Queens! (July 8 to July 14)

The Great Outdoors and the Great Indoors join hands this week in Queens. En plen aire fun includes films, puppets, hawks, concerts, and comic books. Climate-controlled activities include theater, literature, and Tango. July 8, Looking Back Through Stained Glass, July 9. This play is set in a post-apocalyptic Long Island...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Letters To The Editor

Real everyday heroes at this time in our history are few and far between. But that is not the case when it comes to those who toil quietly yet deliberately each and every day living and working the American dream. This group consists of the hard-working men and women that the Queens Chamber of Commerce proudly represents.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

FDNY Station 49 Opens In Astoria

Fire officials unveiled a new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station in Astoria on June 28th, with a flag-waving, ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local lawmakers and local officials. The new “EMS Station 49” will serve as a base for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics assigned to service residents and...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Crime Watch

Police are seeking help from the public to identify and locate two suspects who held up the same Sunnyside bank on separate occasions since May 28th. Cops said the first suspect walked into the CapitalOne Bank branch at 40-20 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside just before 9:40 a.m. on May 28th, where he passed a note to a teller reading,” This is a bank robbery. I have a gun. No alarm – or I will shoot. No Dye Pack – or I will shoot. Give me 100-dollar bills and 50- dollar bills. I have nothing to lose.”
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Hellenic Hospitality at Whitestone Holy Cross Church Festival

The covid-19 pandemic and shut down is a chapter in United States history that all would like to forget in June 2022. Hospitality, happiness, smiles, and joy at being with friends was expressed by all at the Whitestone Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Festival June 9th to June 12th. Rides...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Adams: HS Students Get Free Planet Fitness Workouts

City high school students will be able to work out for free this summer at Planet Fitness Centers, Mayor Eric Adams said. Adams, joined by company officials on June 23rd, said that students ages 14 to 19 are eligible for a free, two month membership at one of 41 Planet Fitness gyms citywide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Pig Beach BBQ

It’s summertime which means it’s time to head to the beach!… Pig Beach, that is, where the BBQ is smokin’ hot and the drinks are frosty cold in this massive, 28,000 square foot outdoor and in- door space. With 75 outdoor picnic tables, three bars, 50 screens for sports viewing, and the best BBQ in town, Pig Beach BBQ is the perfect spot for groups of friends, families, celebrations, and corporate events for up to 1,800 guests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

