We Couldn’t Ask For More

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition’s annual Independence Day Celebration was a tremendous success as thousands of community members and area visitors came out in record numbers to enjoy the annual concert and fireworks celebration at the Astoria Park Great Lawn on Wednesday, June 29th. On hand for the festivities were Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Tiffany Cabán, NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett, 114th Precinct Captain Ray Jenkins, as well as Central Astoria LDC’s President George L. Stamatiades, Executive Vice President Tony Barsamian, Executive Director Marie Torniali and Board members James Bond, Ann Bruno, Sharon Cadiz and Joe Di Pietro. The highly anticipated event, with citywide recognition, kicked off at 7:30 pm with a stunning performance by the Swingtime Big Band who entertained the audience with an awe-inspiring musical tribute to the Great American Songbook. Everyone’s attention then turned to the sky for a spectacular fireworks display at approximately 9:15 pm when Fireworks by Grucci took over the festivities. The fireworks extravaganza did not disappoint, and it was met with cheers from the thousands in attendance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO