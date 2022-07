Police are seeking help from the public to identify and locate two suspects who held up the same Sunnyside bank on separate occasions since May 28th. Cops said the first suspect walked into the CapitalOne Bank branch at 40-20 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside just before 9:40 a.m. on May 28th, where he passed a note to a teller reading,” This is a bank robbery. I have a gun. No alarm – or I will shoot. No Dye Pack – or I will shoot. Give me 100-dollar bills and 50- dollar bills. I have nothing to lose.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO