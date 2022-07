DAVENPORT, IOWA (July 5, 2022) — Join the Library at Sunderbruch Park for story-time and fun on Fridays in July beginning July 8, 10AM. Attention nature explorers, come and join the Library at Sunderbruch Park every Friday in July beginning July 8-29. Attendees will meet for a story-time at the top of the hill next to the Dinosaur. Bubbles and butterfly nets will be provided after the story-time to allow for nature play. Once finished with story-time and nature play, families can expect to see our Outreach Wheeled Library (OWL) parked providing books for checkout, Library card registrations, and free goodies in the parking lot.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO