Join the PVPD in Hosting National Night Out

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event at the Prescott Valley Civic Center on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5 pm-8 pm. If residents would like to host a National...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon for Yavapai County Sheriff Sgt. Rick “RLo” Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week in Cordes Lake. The service took place at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
It’s day 7 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Anival Diaz-Moreno. In the early morning hours of April 16, 2018, the victim was at home in the 7000 block of Horseshoe Lane in Prescott Valley when she heard someone pounding on her sliding glass door. She then realized it was Diaz-Moreno and was very frightened as he threatened to kill her in the past. Diaz-Moreno trespassed on the victim’s property by going through a window into a room where the victim’s infant child was sleeping. The child awoke screaming upon seeing the intruder. The victim was very.
Throughout the year the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals Prescott, AZ Chapter (VAREP) commits its time to the community through events in the Prescott area. VAREP’s newest upcoming event is the Stars and Stripes Car Show in Prescott Valley this Saturday, July 9th. Prescott Valley Town Center from...
YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF SGT. RICK LOPEZ MEMORIAL SERVICE INFORMATION. Please be advised of the following information for the memorial service for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rick Lopez tomorrow July 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. Sheriff...
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
The Chino Valley Fire District Board of Directors is seeking a community-minded individual to fill a current vacancy on the five-member board. This is a voluntary position and the term expires on November 30, 2024. Board members must be registered voters and reside within the #ChinoValleyAZ Fire District boundaries. Applications...
The 4th Annual Heroes Among Awards, a program of Bethany’s Gait Ranch, honor those who have served in uniform and continue to give back through volunteering in the Quad Cities area. Members of the community are invited to submit nomination forms through Wednesday, August 31. There are five categories...
Come check out the coolest cars in the area at the Stars and Stripes Car Show. Vroom through the Town Center to support local veterans!. The public is welcome to join the festivities in the Prescott Valley Town Center from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Six months after the groundbreaking of Inspiration Apartment Homes of Cottonwood, Arizona, Fain Signature Group, builder of the multifamily housing project, has just reported that the project is on time. 90% of the horizontal construction is completed which includes sewer, storm drain, and water / firelines while vertical construction recently begun with building #2 being 100% framed. With Phase One of the five phase project 50% complete, the much needed housing project is currently on track for completion and occupancy in Fall 2023.
The Tiny House Village, built by local developer, Hope Construction, is a brand new living community and the first of its kind in Flagstaff. Flagstaff has some of the highest home prices in the state, and the new community aims to provide the affordability and sustainability of tiny home living without sacrificing the luxuries of living in a fully appointed home. With the struggle to find affordable housing in the community, the Tiny House Village is perfect for those community members searching to embrace the peace, sustainability, and affordability that downsizing brings. For the first time, Flagstaff residents don’t have to sacrifice a sense of community to live in a sustainable tiny home as the Tiny House Village is located in the center of the city at Fourth Street and Soliere Avenue intersection and is well connected to everything Flagstaff has to offer.
Dahl Restaurant Group, led by award winning chef owner Lisa Dahl, will open its second Pisa Lisa location in July in Sedona’s Village of Oak Creek with expanded space and additional menu offerings inspired by her beloved original Pisa Lisa in West Sedona. The first location opened in 2013 and instantly became a must visit destination for tourists as well as a fixture in the local community, serving as a casual stop for wood-fired thin crust pizzas, organic salads, tapas, and locally made artisan gelato. Dahl’s sixth restaurant in Northern Arizona’s red rock country will continue to offer and expand upon the vibrant social environment and authentic pizza that Pisa Lisa has become synonymous with.
NAU Communications sat down with Erin Kruse, director of the Center for Service and Volunteerism and president of the Staff Advisory Council. Read our questions and her answers below. Tell us about a significant childhood memory and how it has impacted your life today. I grew up in Phoenix but...
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode released a statement regarding the sudden loss of Prescott Frontier Days Board President Chris Graff over the rodeo weekend. Mayor Goode wrote “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Prescott Frontier Days Board President Chris Graff over the weekend. Chris served six years as Board Chair and many additional years as board member and honorary member with the Prescott Frontier Days organization. We sincerely appreciate this commitment to Prescott’s rodeo culture and Western heritage.
Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
Prior to the Nov. 8, 2022 election, each household with a registered voter will receive an informational pamphlet that includes arguments for and against proposed questions that have a local impact. Any person interested in submitting an argument is required to do so before 5:00 pm, Arizona time on Aug. 10, 2022.
As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
The Flagstaff area has gone through a difficult fire season and continues to deal with the aftermath. But most of the state managed to get through the season without any major fires. After a dry winter, forest managers were bracing for a long summer. Campfire restrictions came early, and one...
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil.org), as part of its Music Without Walls series presents a woodwinds and cello trio, Sunday, July 17, with two performances at 2 and 4 PM. The concerts will take place in the Kiwanis Amphitheater at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Enjoy this...
