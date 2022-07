RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Nine people lost their lives on Virginia’s highways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, July 5, that preliminary reports a total of nine fatalities in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren. Included in that total are three motorcycle fatalities in the cities of Franklin, Portsmouth, and Chesterfield County.

