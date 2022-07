Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next week, but it won't be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to look forward to this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being released later this year and is set to star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman. Not much is known about the highly-anticipated movie, but there have been many rumors that Namor will be a major character in the film with many believing Tenoch Huerta will play the role. Today, the Twitter account @MCU_Facility shared some promo art that's reportedly the first look at Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO