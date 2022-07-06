ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

HCC offering free community health worker program

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpaUe_0gWkR3YG00
HCC’s Center for Health Education & Simulation on Jarvis Avenue in Holyoke. Photo courtesy Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College is offering a free Community Health Worker (CHW) training and apprenticeship program beginning in September.

The focus of the training is to increase the number of CHWs qualified to help children and families affected by opioid use.

“The HCC Community Health Worker Apprenticeship Program is an initiative that offers free training for people interested in pursuing community health and human services,” said Tina Tartaglia, CHW project coordinator. “There is a specific focus on teaching students how to support children and families affected by opioid use and substance use disorders. Students with lived experience are encouraged to apply.”

For the first year, students will meet in person for classes at HCC and will be involved in supervised field work experience at Behavioral Health Network in Holyoke. Then, students can apply for a full-time, paid apprenticeship placement – the first of its kind in western Massachusetts according to HCC.

For more information in the program and to apply, use this link to the HCC website.

The program is funded by a $1.89 million 4-year federal grant HCC received in 2020 from the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA). The grant provides stipends to students as incentives to complete the program and seek employment in the field. Students who enter an apprenticeship after they finish training are eligible for an additional annual stipend of $7,500.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Non-profit awards $25K to 12 students from Hartford & Springfield

(WWLP) – Twelve scholarships have been awarded to recent high school graduates and currently enrolled college students that are pursuing an education in the fields of culinary arts and hospitality management. A non-profit charitable organization called Max Cares Foundation announced the winners of the scholarships Thursday. A total of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

New Assistant Vice President & Dean of Students appointed by WNEU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vice President for Student Affairs Kristine Goodwin Thursday announced the appointment of Jessica Hill as Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Western New England University. Through this position, Hill will support undergraduates in realizing their potential, developing fully, and achieving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Connecticut Public

Struggling to afford groceries? These community fridges offer free food, no questions asked.

Around one in every 10 people in Connecticut are food insecure. They don’t have enough food, or nutritionally adequate food and they also lack the security to know that they’ll always be able to eat, according to a definition from the USDA. Many food insecure households don't meet the income requirements for public assistance or are considered income constrained. Data from the United Way shows 38% of Connecticut’s households struggle to meet their basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare —a greater share of this group falls just above the federal poverty line.
iheart.com

Employees Say Cleanup Was A Mess

Attorneys representing the employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield have filed a breach of contract complaint against the state Trial Court. A recently-reached agreement called for a deep cleaning of the downtown courthouse, which was supposedly conducted this past weekend to address outstanding health issues. But the workers say the conditions in the building are still unsatisfactory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Community Health Worker#Health And Human Services#Holyoke Community College#Chw#Behavioral Health Network
westernmassnews.com

Residents express concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments

Getting Answers: state suing manufacturers of PFAS chemicals. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Settlement Coordinator weighs in on Springfield courthouse mold lawsuit potentially returning to court. Holyoke marijuana dispensary selling plants to grow at home. Updated: 3 hours ago. A marijuana dispensary...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WTNH

Doctor discusses urinary incontinence, available treatments

Conn. (WTNH) — Urinary incontinence is the loss of bladder control; a common and often embarassing problem for those who suffer from this. Doctor Dmitry Volkin, urologic surgeon and director of pelvic health with Hartford Healthcare’s East Region, is discussing this topic. View the full interview in the video above.
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield courthouse employees concerned over conditions after deep clean

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield were expecting to come into work Wednesday to see the courthouse had been deep cleaned. The building was closed for a long holiday weekend for that work to be done as part of a deal reached over dangerous mold found inside. However, they said that was not their experience.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

AG warns about Crisis Pregnancy Centers as locals debate deceptive advertisement bans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning was given Wednesday night from the state’s Attorney Generals’ Office for people seeking reproductive care, including abortions. The concern is about Crisis Pregnancy Centers and what the Attorney General is calling deceptive advertisements that may be misleading to people seeking an abortion. In a post Roe v. Wade world, this is a new worry for people trying to seek abortion services.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Governor Baker launches Summer Nights program in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker visited Springfield to launch the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s annual Summer Nights program. The program helps provide free and safe activities for at-risk youth across the Bay State. The Governor met with Mayor Domenic Sarno, DCR Commissioner Doug Rice, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy