Want to own a Kelly’s Roast Beef franchise? Here’s how much it will cost you

BOSTON — Kelly’s Roast Beef has implemented a franchising program in an effort to expand their brand beyond the Boston area.

The local restaurant chain is looking to add a number of new locations so people won’t need to travel to the North Shore of Massachusetts to experience their iconic roast beef sandwiches and lobster rolls.

Kelly’s says it is looking for individuals experienced in running a restaurant, or investors with those kinds of business partners.

Kelly’s noted that the total investment necessary to begin operations ranges from $750,000 to $1,900,000 for a single location.

Interested franchise owners will be required to attend and complete training at restaurant’s corporate headquarters at least 12 weeks before the opening of their restaurant and the franchise unit’s management team will attend a minimum of eight weeks training.

Kelly’s has been in business since 1951 and operates four locations in Massachusetts. A fifth location is planned for Salem, New Hampshire.

