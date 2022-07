Of all the original Avengers, it’s a surprise that the one who's had the most longevity is Thor. The character was introduced in 2011 and while his first two movies certainly had their fans, they were a bit lackluster compared to the Iron Man and Captain America films. However, as we head into phase four of the MCU, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers have retired and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is still going strong.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO