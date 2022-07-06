ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

I-94 resurfacing project will shift traffic and close lanes near New Buffalo

By Brad Devereaux
MLive
MLive
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI -- A project to resurface Interstate 94 will impact traffic on the highway, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. MDOT will invest $5.9 million...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indiana105.com

NICTD Announces Temporary Closure Along Calumet Trail in Chesterton

In Chesterton, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park South Shore Line Station for about a month starting July 25th. The work is required to add a new second train track, a wall, and rebuild part of the trail in a slightly modified location as part of NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project. The trail closure will also close the trail connection across NICTD’s tracks just west of Dune Park Station platforms. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22, 2022. People who want to access the Calumet Trail or get to the Indiana Dunes State Park on the northward trail should find alternate means to reach their destination a news release from NICTD said. NICTD provides weekly construction updates at http://www.doubletrack-nwi.com .
CHESTERTON, IN
WNDU

I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

College Avenue/C.R. 36 closed July 7 for paving

GOSHEN, Ind. – A section of College Avenue/C.R. 36 will be closed on Thursday for a paving project, the City of Goshen announced. The road will be closed between Century Drive and C.R. 31. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. that day.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Buffalo, MI
City
Sawyer, MI
New Buffalo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council to consider additional road funding

The Porter County Council may be looking to boost road funding, amid rising costs and deteriorating streets. County Highway Supervisor Jim Polarek told council members last week that current funding levels aren't enough to keep up. "By keeping the funding source as-is, which is the one-and-a-half million from state highway...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Incident forces closure of US-131 for hours

On the eve of Independence Day, drivers traveling along US-131 in Allegan County were forced to find an alternative route. A stretch of US-131 near mile marker 50 near Plainwell was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday, July 3, as police dealt with a situation. The closure began about...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

ADVISORY: Weko Beach tests positive for high levels of E. coli

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - People are being advised not to swim at Weko Beach in Berrien County. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Weko Beach and Campground said that weekly water samples conducted by the Berrien County Health Department have resulted in abnormal results. The beach has tested positive...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Kruger#Asphalt#Mi#Mdot
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Plan Commission approves Linc project TIF district

Downtown Valparaiso's Linc development is getting its own TIF district. The $37 million project will include three four-story apartment buildings with ground floor retail space facing Lincolnway. The city is helping to pay for the project through tax increment financing. That means any new property tax revenues generated by the...
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

‘Indiana’s Cool North’ billboard campaign launches on Toll Road

INDIANA (WNDU) - A new billboard campaign aims to drive more Toll Road travelers to northern Indiana gems that are concealed to many out-of-towners. “It’s quite an opportunity to transform our image, our perception and build on the quality of life and quality of place work that’s going on in all of our communities across the region,” remarked Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission (NITDC).
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Big changes are coming to the Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue. On Tuesday, the Mishawaka Common Council approved zoning changes. There are plans to convert the hotel into a multi-family apartment building. Over the years, there has been interest to redevelop the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNDU

Firefighters pull 2 from water at Washington Park Beach

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, rescue crews were called to Washington Park Beach for multiple drownings. According to the Michigan City Fire Department’s Facebook page, two victims were pulled from the water. Their conditions are not known at this time.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council calls for 'more aggressive' code enforcement

Porter County officials say they're making progress on code enforcement, but county council members say they aren't moving quickly enough. Development & Storm Water Director Bob Thompson says the current system with a hearing officer is considerably better than what the county used to have. And the county now has the funding to deal with unsafe buildings, following changes to permit fees in recent years.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WGN TV

Additional Marine Warning until 2:15AM…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway Airport, or near 31st Street Harbor, moving east at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Michigan City, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor and Hammond Marina.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service says that severe storms capable of producing 75 mph winds and torrential rain are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook around 12 p.m. Tuesday. The outlook covers Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Will Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, […] The post Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Thistleberry Farm announces opening of sunflower field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Thistleberry Farms in South Bend has announced that their sunflower field will open Friday. On weekdays, the field will be open from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and on Sundays the field will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen man killed in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called to the intersection of Country Road 42 and County Road 31 just after midnight. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling east on County Road 42 and a 2012 Chrysler 300 was heading north on County Road 31 when the Dodge Charger disregarded a stop sign and hit the driver side of the Chrysler 300.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MLive

MLive

45K+
Followers
47K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy