Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka Library closed Wednesday due to power outage

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 1 day ago

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The Mishawaka branch of...

www.abc57.com

abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities working on large power outage

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
MISHAWAKA, IN
indiana105.com

NICTD Announces Temporary Closure Along Calumet Trail in Chesterton

In Chesterton, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park South Shore Line Station for about a month starting July 25th. The work is required to add a new second train track, a wall, and rebuild part of the trail in a slightly modified location as part of NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project. The trail closure will also close the trail connection across NICTD’s tracks just west of Dune Park Station platforms. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22, 2022. People who want to access the Calumet Trail or get to the Indiana Dunes State Park on the northward trail should find alternate means to reach their destination a news release from NICTD said. NICTD provides weekly construction updates at http://www.doubletrack-nwi.com .
CHESTERTON, IN
WNDU

I&M responds to large power outage on south side of South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU): I&M responded to an outage near Ireland Road affecting more than 1,100 customers just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. I&M crews inspected the area and discovered a utility pole had caught on fire. I&M said most of those customers had their power restored around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to I&M’s outage map, the remaining customers without power appear to have their power back.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

College Avenue/C.R. 36 closed July 7 for paving

GOSHEN, Ind. – A section of College Avenue/C.R. 36 will be closed on Thursday for a paving project, the City of Goshen announced. The road will be closed between Century Drive and C.R. 31. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. that day.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Parks hosts showing of Luca July 15

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Elkhart County Parks is hosting a screening of Disney’s Luca on July 15 at Ox Bow County Park. The cost to attend is $3 per vehicle. The movie will be screened in English at 6 p.m. and in Spanish at 8:15 p.m. Snacks can...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Hope for the Hungry pop-up food pantry scheduled for July 9

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Hope for the Hungry and Near Northwest Neighborhood, Inc. are hosting a pop-up food pantry at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community center is located at 1013 Portage Avenue in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Community Foundation of Elkhart County distributes $721,225 in grants

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Community Foundation of Elkhart County awarded $721,225 in grants to more than a dozen nonprofits and programs in the county. The following grants were awarded between April and mid-June:. Kids and Families grants totaling $560,000. Goshen College– ECoSistema Music Program $90,000. Ryan’s Place...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

What is the future for Mishawaka’s City Hall?

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s city government has outgrown the current City Hall building, and are set to move before Labor Day. “We are actually getting ready to move locations for the first time since the mid 1980s,” says Dave Wood, Mishawaka’s Mayor. The city government may...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire at duplex in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon that may have been intentionally set. Crews were called to the 900 block of Harrison Street around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. They were initially told there were four children inside at the time of the fire, but no children were found during their investigation.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Fire in Elkhart Wednesday afternoon

Fire crews were called, early Wednesday afternoon, to a blaze at a duplex in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart. Crews were told there were children in the dwelling, but none were found during the investigation. One person made it out and was treated for smoke inhalation. A...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College receives $1 million grant for summer camps

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has received a $1 million grant to use towards summer camps on campus. The grant, provided by the Lily Endowment, will provide funding to grow the new Center for Community Engagement and create new camps that give immigrants and non-English speaking youth a firsthand look at American culture.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor Commission Chambers approves tech upgrades

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- A series of technology upgrades have been approved by the Benton Harbor Commission Chambers. City commissioners passed a $67,000 plan to purchase new technology such as microphones and cameras to improve meeting communication abilities. Initial complaints surrounding the plan revolved around the city using funds from...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Notre Dame putting $2.6 million toward local high school students

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame received a grant of more than $2.6 million to give students in the South Bend Community School Corporation access to higher education. The grant was given to Notre Dame Upward Bound, one of the University’s two TRIO programs that...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for July 6 - 12

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

I-94 resurfacing project will close lanes for three months

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mi. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced this week that a road construction project is going to turn portions of the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 into single-lane traffic, as a five mile stretch of road between Kruger Road in New Buffalo and Three Oaks Road in Sawyer are going to be repaved.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
abc57.com

Waiving fines with food at the Starke County Library

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Those who owe fines at the Starke County Library no longer have to pay the fines off with cash. The library will be taking food donations throughout the month of July to cover the cost of fines up to $20. Non-perishable foods in good condition are...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw hosting Summer Bash registration event

WARSAW, Ind. -- Ivy Tech Warsaw is holding a Summer Registration Bash. The event will take place at Ivy Tech’s Warsaw campus on July 18-20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and is open for current and prospective students to complete enrollment steps and meet with an advisor to schedule classes.
WARSAW, IN

