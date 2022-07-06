Mishawaka Library closed Wednesday due to power outage

In Chesterton, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park South Shore Line Station for about a month starting July 25th. The work is required to add a new second train track, a wall, and rebuild part of the trail in a slightly modified location as part of NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project. The trail closure will also close the trail connection across NICTD’s tracks just west of Dune Park Station platforms. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22, 2022. People who want to access the Calumet Trail or get to the Indiana Dunes State Park on the northward trail should find alternate means to reach their destination a news release from NICTD said. NICTD provides weekly construction updates at http://www.doubletrack-nwi.com .

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO