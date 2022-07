We had the best weather for the holiday weekend. The breeze, the nice warm temperature, sun and no humidity. You could not have asked for any better. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Maria DeFreitas and Taylor Golding who celebrated July 2; Anthonella Dias on July 3; Maverick Sylva on July 5; Hugo Delhougne on July 6; Schnyeder De Oliveira, Jhon Moreira and Noah Nascimento on July 7; and to Nathan Larkin and Alexa Sawers, who celebrate their day on July 8.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO