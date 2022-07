Hazel J. Suhr, age 79, of Elk Horn, Iowa, passed away July 4, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Walnut, Iowa. Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Walnut.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements.