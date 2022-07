COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Animal Shelter is continuing its effort to get animals into a forever home. The shelter is participating in the annual statewide event, called “Pick Me SC.” It starts Friday and goes until July 16. All pet adoptions will be free of charge. The animal shelter says they’ve dealt with over capacity issues for weeks and have pleaded with the community to adopt or foster animals. They’re hoping eliminating the cost will do just that.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO