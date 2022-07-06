One city dweller found a way to hike through 25 miles of green space

On March 26, Peter Monsini, 51, of Easton was operating a piece of heavy equipment and fell nine stories to his death when the garage floor buckled beneath him. Crews are preparing to resume work demolishing the Government Center Garage, which has been halted since a fatal collapse in late March, and will soon close the busy street below for the rest of the summer. Beginning July 11, Congress Street from New Chardon Road to Sudbury Street will be closed to traffic, the city said Tuesday, with detours for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. Construction crews hope to finish the phase of work that requires shutting down the street underneath the massive concrete structure, where Merrimac Street changes to Congress Street, by Labor Day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO