Boston, MA

One city dweller found a way to hike through 25 miles of green space

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Howard needed an outlet amid the height of the pandemic. He thought to hike...

King Tut exhibit comes to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can get a taste of history as a new exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” is set to open to the public Friday, studded with archives from the National Geographic Society. “You leave Boston behind for an hour and you walk inside...
Visit Boston’s oldest continuous Italian festival, the Fisherman’s Feast

The yearly festival returns to Boston, honoring the long fishing tradition of the city’s Italian-American population. Boston’s annual Fisherman’s Feast returns to the North End Aug. 18—21. Fleet, North, and Lewis Streets are closed to car traffic during the festival, while the streets are packed to the brim with food vendors selling Italian specialties—sausages, calamari, pasta, pizza, arancini, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
$62M in improvements coming to Logan's roadways, Terminal E

BOSTON — Boston's Logan International Airport is expected to make extensive Terminal E and roadway improvements after the Biden administration announced $1 billion in funding for upgrades at the nation's airports. The Biden administration said 85 airports across the U.S. will get funding for widespread improvements. Of the $62...
BOSTON, MA
Plane Spotting in Boston

Boston is one of the key entry points into the United States in the eastern seaboard, and its main Logan Airport is a major hub for both domestic and international travel. Its waterfront location with the city skyline as a backdrop makes Boston Logan one of the most scenic of all America’s big airports, and there are a number of opportunities for plane spotting in and around the airport.
Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
BOSTON, MA
15 great things to do along the Charles River

The Charles River boasts plenty of activities to help you stay cool this summer. The Charles River meanders 80 miles through 23 Massachusetts towns and cities, taking its sweet time to reach the Atlantic Ocean. But make no mistake: This is no lazy river. “The Mighty Charles” is the most...
BOSTON, MA
Hulking Government Center Garage in downtown Boston to come down this summer

On March 26, Peter Monsini, 51, of Easton was operating a piece of heavy equipment and fell nine stories to his death when the garage floor buckled beneath him. Crews are preparing to resume work demolishing the Government Center Garage, which has been halted since a fatal collapse in late March, and will soon close the busy street below for the rest of the summer. Beginning July 11, Congress Street from New Chardon Road to Sudbury Street will be closed to traffic, the city said Tuesday, with detours for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. Construction crews hope to finish the phase of work that requires shutting down the street underneath the massive concrete structure, where Merrimac Street changes to Congress Street, by Labor Day.
BOSTON, MA
Lifestyle
High-Rise in Revere, Mass. Deemed ‘Unfit for Human Habitation' by City

A high-rise apartment building in Revere, Mass. that was the location of a fire last month has been condemned, deemed "unfit for human habitation" by city officials, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Fire broke out on a large roof deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue on June...
REVERE, MA
Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Aviation Museum’s annual Classic Car Show ready to roll

It’s on! Get your gleaming roadster, awesome muscle car, or partially restored jalopy over to the Aviation Museum of N.H., where once a year the spotlight shines on vehicles that don’t leave the ground. The Aviation Museum’s annual Classic Car Show takes place on Saturday, July 16 from...

