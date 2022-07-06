Ohio Attorney General joins multi-state effort in support of CHIPS Act

(MF3d/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined 13 other state representatives to campaign for stronger U.S. microchip production.

Global supply chain issues have caused a years-long shortage of semiconductors that domestic manufacturing relies on. The shortage impacts the creation of electronic devices ranging from electric toothbrushes to complex defense hardware.

“At the height of the shortage last year, Ford parked thousands of incomplete trucks at the Kentucky Speedway,” the attorneys’ letter to congress said. “That number was only a fraction of the tens of thousands of vehicles that were parked while waiting on their chips.”

The CHIPS For America Act provides tax credits for American microchip creation and features $50 billion in fabricator incentives. Yost and Joshua R. Diamond, Vermont Acting Attorney General, are leading a push for Congress to pass bipartisan action on the CHIPS Act.

“Our states and many others stand to benefit directly from increased investment in domestic microchip production,” the letter said. “Indeed, every U.S. state and territory benefits when our national security is not dependent on the whims of a foreign nation’s microchip production and exports.”

The letter to Congress was also signed by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Virginia.

“Virtually all modern-day products and amenities depend on microchips,” Yost said. “So it’s absolutely vital that domestic chip production become a national priority.”

