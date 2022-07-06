ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Attorney General joins multi-state effort in support of CHIPS Act

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15votX_0gWkPfsv00
(MF3d/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined 13 other state representatives to campaign for stronger U.S. microchip production.

>> READ: Report: Intel delays groundbreaking for its semiconductor plant in Ohio

Global supply chain issues have caused a years-long shortage of semiconductors that domestic manufacturing relies on. The shortage impacts the creation of electronic devices ranging from electric toothbrushes to complex defense hardware.

“At the height of the shortage last year, Ford parked thousands of incomplete trucks at the Kentucky Speedway,” the attorneys’ letter to congress said. “That number was only a fraction of the tens of thousands of vehicles that were parked while waiting on their chips.”

The CHIPS For America Act provides tax credits for American microchip creation and features $50 billion in fabricator incentives. Yost and Joshua R. Diamond, Vermont Acting Attorney General, are leading a push for Congress to pass bipartisan action on the CHIPS Act.

“Our states and many others stand to benefit directly from increased investment in domestic microchip production,” the letter said. “Indeed, every U.S. state and territory benefits when our national security is not dependent on the whims of a foreign nation’s microchip production and exports.”

The letter to Congress was also signed by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Virginia.

“Virtually all modern-day products and amenities depend on microchips,” Yost said. “So it’s absolutely vital that domestic chip production become a national priority.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Democratic Governors of Colorado and North Carolina issue executive orders to protect women from being prosecuted when they come from out-of-state to have an abortion

The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to home states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Delaware, OH
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
City
Oregon, OH
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Cuccinelli: No judge has ever declared invasion before in U.S. history

(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
TEXAS STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with using racial epithets, threats against fifth-grade students during COVID-19 Zoom call; he targeted the class based on race, prosecutors say

A Kentucky man has been indicted on federal charges after he reportedly targeted a fifth-grade class’ Zoom call and used racist language and made threats against the students, federal officials said. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Brian Adams, 22, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was indicted on June 30...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#State Representatives#Attorneys#Politics State#American
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

California federal judge throws out Trump-era changes that weakened Endangered Species Act

A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out Trump-era changes to the Endangered Species Act, voiding regulations that have weakened protections for wildlife. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar restores protections for hundreds of species and comes in response to a lawsuit that several environmental groups filed in 2019 against the Trump administration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Retired teachers go to court for Ohio pension records

An analyst working for Ohio retired teachers went to court last week seeking records relating to the state pension funds. The analyst is trying to determine whether teachers’ pension money is being squandered on high-fee “alternative” investments such as private equity and hedge funds. He is also investigating whether external consultants directing such investments are also being paid by the firms in which retirement system money is being invested.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
112K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy