Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart makes InHome direct-to-fridge deliveries an optional perk of Walmart Plus

By Emma Roth
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is making its InHome delivery service available to Walmart Plus subscribers for an extra $7 per month or $40 per year. The service, which brings groceries and other goods from your local Walmart to the inside of your home, was previously available as a separate subscription costing $19.95 per month...

TODAY.com

Shop these sales from Target, Walmart and more — with deals up to 83% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Amazon needs to provide 'value' for Grubhub customers and merchants, analyst says

Amazon (AMZN) Prime Members are now eligible to receive one year of free Grubhub Plus or unlimited free food delivery. Once the free year is up, subscribers will be charged the current rate of $9.99 per month for unlimited delivery on orders of $12 or more from restaurants in the Grubhub Plus network. Already-paying Grubhub Plus subscribers can gain access to the free year, but if at any point subscribers cancel their Prime, they will lose access to the freebie.
BUSINESS
Food Beast

Amazon US Prime Members Can Now Get GrubHub+ Free For a Year

A huge deterrent in ordering food from a delivery app is the delivery fee. What may look like a fast food combo on paper, can wind up costing as much as an entree at a nice restaurant. Although for Amazon Prime Members in the US, that may be something they won't have to worry about for a whole year at the least.
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

How to save money at the grocery store amid rising prices

From bacon to eggs and chicken, American consumers are seeing their grocery bills rise rapidly. In fact, prices have been skyrocketing at a faster rate than in decades. The Consumer Price Index for food increased 10.1% year-to-year from May 2021 to 2022, the highest rate increase since 40 years ago in 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Verge

The TikTok ‘blackout challenge’ has now allegedly killed seven kids

TikTok is facing multiple lawsuits from parents who say their children died of strangulation attempting the “blackout challenge,” after the app showed them videos of other people trying it. One suit filed against the company in June alleges that at least seven specific children died last year while attempting the challenge, which the complaint says “encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings, or anything similar until passing out.” All the children who reportedly died were under 15 years old.
COLORADO STATE
The Verge

Instacart’s rewards program for shoppers includes priority choice of orders before stores open

Delivery service Instacart is rolling out a new Uber Pro-like incentive program for its shoppers called Cart Star. Cart Star’s tiered incentives are available in three categories: gold (for 200 points); platinum (for 1,000 points); and diamond (for 2,000 points). Shoppers earn points based on the number of orders they complete in the preceding three-month span. To maintain their place in the program, shoppers must keep an average customer rating of 4.7.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Verge

Rivian is starting to shed its vaporware status by getting actual trucks to customers

Rivian’s promise to upend the auto industry with beautifully designed emissions-free, adventure-themed trucks and SUVs was almost dependent on the company’s ability to deliver actual vehicles to actual customers. And, in that respect, Rivian is getting slightly better. The company announced that it had produced 4,401 vehicles during...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Can Microsoft’s data centers become big batteries for the grid?

Microsoft says its data centers could soon provide backup power to electric grids transitioning to renewable energy. The data centers already have lithium-ion batteries on-site so that they can keep running during a power outage. Now, that backup system could also shore up grids in need of more batteries to store energy produced by growing numbers of solar panels or wind farms.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Meta Quest headsets will finally stop requiring a Facebook account

Meta is introducing a new account system for its virtual reality headsets, changing a 2020 requirement that most users log in with Facebook. The new “Meta accounts” don’t require users to sign up for Facebook, and they come with a slew of other updates to Meta’s VR social interface.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

How Amazon Is Actually Beating Walmart's Grocery Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

Ready, Set, Shop—Prime Day Delivers Millions of Deals Worldwide

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Prime Day is back with millions of deals worldwide for Prime members to shop exclusively. The 48-hour shopping event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT, offering must-have deals of up to 79% off across categories, including electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, from top national brands and small businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005908/en/ Prime Day 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire) This Prime Day, Amazon will offer some of the best savings for members to shop and save big, including Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select Bose and Sony headphones. Prime Day will also offer customers the lowest price ever for Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon, including lightning deals for a $49.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV (72% off) and a $99.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (79% off).
SHOPPING
pymnts.com

Instacart Pulls Ahead, Deliveroo Falls Behind in Latest Aggregator Ranking

This month in restaurant aggregators, Instacart gained steam, while Deliveroo took a tumble. Using a proprietary combination of publicly available information plus app usage data to which PYMNTS has access, the July edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Aggregators showed some apps performing better than in the past and others sliding down the ranks.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Walmart Ups Deliveries by Combining InHome, Walmart+

Walmart’s direct-to-fridge grocery delivery service InHome is now available as an add-on within its Walmart+ membership program, the mammoth retailer announced in a Wednesday (July 6) press release. The company said in a news release that this move makes two standalone memberships into a single experience, letting members pick...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Verge

Bungie is charging $284 just to ship your $185 Nerf Gjallarhorn to Canada

Did you save up a couple hundred bucks for the foam-firing Nerf version of Destiny’s legendary Gjallarhorn rocket launcher that went on preorder today? Hope you don’t live in Canada — because buyers are reporting they’re being asked for more than twice the price just to get it shipped to their door. The company says it’s working on a solution.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.

