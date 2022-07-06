Walmart makes InHome direct-to-fridge deliveries an optional perk of Walmart Plus

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 11 HOURS AGO