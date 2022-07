Jean and I recently returned from a little vacation trip to Oregon to visit our youngest daughter, Rachel. Some of you may know her from having seen her at the Exeter Chamber of Commerce where she has been working part time. She has also spent her summers the last few years involved in a Christian ministry the National Parks called ACMNP. Two years ago she was at Big Sur State Park. Last year it was the Rocky Mountain National Park. And this year she’s at Crater Lake National Park.

EXETER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO