Two people died when the car they were riding in exited I-75 into a rest area south of Gainesville and collided with a parked tractor trailer on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 2 p.m. the Tesla sedan took the rest stop exit on south I-75 near mile marker 382, which is at the edge of Paynes Prairie. For reasons still under investigation, it rear ended a parked tractor trailer, said FHP Lt. Pat Riordan in an email.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO