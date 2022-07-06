Wichita man arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking, child endangerment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple crimes, including human trafficking.

Twenty-year-old Gary Lowe III was arrested on suspicion of aggravated human trafficking, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, aggravated child endangerment, possession of paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and multiple warrants, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

WPD said on July 1, around 7:45 p.m., officers and detectives were working a case involving potential sex trafficking at a motel in the 5800 block of W. Kellogg .

They contacted a child and learned she was a victim of human trafficking. She was taken into police protective custody.

As officers investigated, they identified Lowe as a suspect. He was located and arrested in the 900 block of S. Broadway with two additional children, aged 1 and 3. They were also taken into protective custody.

An investigation is ongoing. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.