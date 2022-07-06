ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Green groups blast Europe for labeling LNG, nuclear power ‘sustainable’

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDbET_0gWkMnU000
Tweet

The European Parliament voted Wednesday to classify liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear power as “sustainable” fuels, making them eligible for subsidies reserved for renewable energy.

The decision was quickly blasted by environmental groups and activists as setting back the cause of fighting climate change.

“Gas and nuclear are not green, and labeling them as such is blatant greenwashing – this harms the climate, and future generations,” Ester Asin, director at the World Wildlife Fund’s European Policy Office, said in a statement. “Today, fossil gas and nuclear lobbies hit the jackpot, allowing to divert billions of investments which are sorely needed to ensure the climate transition.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, meanwhile, tweeted that the move “will delay a desperately needed real sustainable transition and deepen our dependency on Russian fuels.”

“The hypocrisy is striking, but unfortunately not surprising,” she added.

While the expansion of the classification can still be rejected if 20 of the 27 European member states vote against it, this is seen as unlikely due to many of those nations’ past support of one or both forms of energy.

If the rule is not rejected it will take effect next year. The parliament voted 328-278 in favor of the policy, with 33 abstentions.

The proposal dates back to before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resultant European energy crunch, but the parliament said in a statement that “[t]he inclusion of certain gas and nuclear activities is time-limited and dependent on specific conditions and transparency requirements.”

Although the statement pledges to take precautions against greenwashing, or misrepresenting environmental benefits, the vote still drew a backlash from European environmentalists, who argued both forms of energy do more harm than good when it comes to emissions.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier in 2022, Germany announced it would not activate the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which was set to deliver LNG from Russia to Germany. More recently, the EU announced embargos on Russian oil and coal, but has yet to impose a similar ban on gas imports.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Salon

Biden administration advances offshore oil and gas drilling

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Late Friday, just before the start of the July 4 holiday weekend, the Biden administration published a draft proposal that could allow new oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico, a move that environmentalists warned would further endanger marine life and exacerbate the climate crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

A Popular Uprising Against the Elites Has Gone Global | Opinion

A popular uprising of working-class people against the elites and their values is underway—and it's crossing the globe. There is a growing resistance by the middle and lower classes against what Rob Henderson has coined the "luxury beliefs" of the elites, as everyday folks realize the harm it causes them and their communities.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

Russian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday. This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Natural Gas#Lng#The European Parliament#The World Wildlife Fund#European Policy Office#Swedish#Russian
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record

Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns. State producer Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 above the regional benchmark, almost a record high. The move was roughly in line with expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

626K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy