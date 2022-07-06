Biden plans to nominate Denver airport CEO to head the FAA

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to nominate the CEO of the Denver airport to become the next head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The White House announced Wednesday that Biden plans to nominate Phillip Washington. He has been the CEO of Denver International Airport since last year. Before that, he was the head of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

If confirmed by the Senate, Washington will lead an agency that has come under fire for its approval of the Boeing 737 Max jetliner and, more recently, a shortage of air traffic controllers that airlines blame for many flight delays.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office issued the following statement:

“Phil Washington has made a positive and lasting impact on the Denver region for years, most recently as CEO of the third-busiest airport in the world. Given the breadth and depth of his experience and leadership, as well as his role advising the Biden-Harris team on their transportation agenda, it’s no surprise the Biden Administration has tapped him to lead the FAA. His expertise on public private partnerships and transportation infrastructure and his commitment to equity are respected across the country. We hate to lose him but know he will be an exceptional FAA administrator.”

