Ashland, OR

Oregon State Police give details on crash that closed southbound I-5 near Ashland

By News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in a two commercial vehicle crash that closed southbound I-5 lanes near Ashland...

