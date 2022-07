WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District have announced the county has moved into a Medium COVID-19 Community Level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. The levels can be low, medium, or high – and are determined by looking at data which includes the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area, hospital beds being used, and hospital admissions.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO