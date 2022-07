The M3 Touring is quite possibly all the car you'll ever need, but it certainly doesn't come cheap. It starts at £80,550 RRP and you can easily reach into the six-figure territory by ticking a few boxes on the options list. Whoever configured this build must've ticked nearly all of them since we get to see an Alpine White car with an extended array of upgrades from the M Performance catalogue.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO