PHOENIX -- It took nearly half the season, but last year's pinch-hit magic finally showed up for the Giants. The timing couldn't have been better. Darin Ruf came off the bench to hit a game-tying blast in the eighth and Austin Slater's two-run double in the ninth gave the Giants a lead that would hold up. They beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5, snapping a six-game losing streak and avoiding a sweep that would have led to some tough questions on the flight to San Diego.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO