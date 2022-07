It's the candy that melts in your mouth, not in your hand, but did you know that M&Ms also nearly caused a meltdown at Google's offices?. In 2012, Google commissioned a team of people with advanced degrees to address a problem its employees were having with the candy-shelled chocolate. No, it wasn't an office brawl about whether the brown M&Ms are actually brown or if that's just the color of the chocolate. It also had nothing to do with whether you're supposed to make sure you have one of each color in every handful before you put them in your mouth. Though some Google employees might have used the colorful candies to make artwork on their breaks, like the projects that Inspiration Laboratories suggests, that didn't become the problem, either.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO