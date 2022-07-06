2022 New York Knicks Summer League: Roster, schedule, TV channel, live stream, players to watch
After making the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade in 2021, the New York Knicks were not able to build on that success last season. They took a major step back and finished in 11th place with just 37 wins -- a mark that wasn't even good enough...
A lot of people have been treating it as a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will leave the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, especially since KD requested a trade from the organization. Reports since have linked him to several destinations like Phoenix, Toronto, and Miami. Even Kyrie Irving has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rudy Gobert saw the Utah Jazz, the only team he played for in the NBA since being drafted in 2013, trade him away to the Minnesota Timberwolves after he became a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year and made them a playoff regular for the last 6 seasons alongside Donovan Mitchell.
Jalen Brunson had an insane run with the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 2 scoring option behind superstar Luka Doncic. During the postseason, he averaged 21.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.7 APG. As a result of his postseason performance, the New York Knicks ended up signing Jalen Brunson to a...
The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards finalized a four-player trade on Wednesday. The Nuggets are sending guard Monte Morris and swingman Will Barton to the Wizards in exchange for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. With the move, Smith will be playing for his 13th team — an NBA record....
The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
The storyline for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season was that LeBron James didn't have a lot of help. They had assembled an aging squad and that combined with Anthony Davis missing significant time to go with Russell Westbrook not being a good fit meant the team was a disaster. They even missed the play-in tournament and this was despite LeBron averaging over 30 points per game.
Derrick Rose may not be an MVP-caliber player any longer, but he is definitely among the more recognizable players in the league. Many people appreciated his ability on the court in his prime, and it is clear that he has a lot of fans around the world to this day.
Unless you are living under the rock, by now, you must have already heard about the news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets. After spending just three seasons with the franchise, KD has decided it's time to move on in his career. As of now,...
Zion Williamson agreed to a five-year max contract extension with the Pelicans that projects to be worth $193 million or – if Williamson meets the super-max criteria next season – $231 million. The lingering question: Is the deal fully guaranteed, or did New Orleans get injury protections?. Shams...
The NBA is a league that has seen its fair share of superstars. While we might see many make either the All-Star teams or the All-NBA, some players have carved their name in the sport's upper echelon. These players are the cornerstone of the ever-growing NBA and are rightly considered...
The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
Despite trading away Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale last week, the Utah Jazz don't plan on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Jazz aren't exploring the market to see what they can get for Mitchell. "After the Gobert trade, there was a belief that Mitchell...
The Los Angeles Lakers would rather not sell their soul to acquire Kyrie Irving, even if it means moving off of Russell Westbrook, who has been nothing but problematic since his arrival. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James does not feel the same way. As Brian Windhorst noted...
Rising NBA superstar Ja Morant, fresh off of successfully negotiating a five-year $200 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, was in a particularly generous mood at a restaurant in Dallas. The moment was captured toward the end of episode 3 of Morant’s YouTube docuseries filmed by his videographer, Shot by...
Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
