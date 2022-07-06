ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari Reveals She & Ex Stephen Colletti Are Like 'Brother & Sister' At This Point, But They Still Have 'A Deep Connection'

By Jaclyn Roth
 1 day ago
Source: mega

Sorry, Laguna Beach fans! Though Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have reunited in order to record their new podcast, “Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen,” it seems like they are just pals.

After the blonde babe, 35, announced she and Jay Cutler were divorcing, a few months later, she uploaded a photo of herself with Colletti, which instantly went viral. However, Cavallari told GRAZIA USA the two have "a really deep connection and banter," but at this point, they're "brother and sister."

Source: @kristincavallari/instagram

At first, the mom-of-three was hesitant about joining Colletti on their latest endeavor, but she's glad she took the leap.

“I had to sit on it for a while, but I’m really happy that I did it and it worked out with my schedule. It’s been amazing all around. I knew it would be fun, but it’s been even more fun that I ever thought it would be. I’m really happy Stephen asked me to do with him," she shared.

“It has been the most enjoyable experience,” she gushed. “I can do the podcasts in my workout clothes and no makeup from my house, so it’s been a dream job. It’s talking about something that I love, and we essentially pull the curtain back on each episode. We do not hold back! We really go into what filming was like and how viewers didn’t see what the editing process was like. It’s been really therapeutic in a lot of ways.”

Source: mega

The former flames have been getting to spend more time together — something the Uncommon James Founder loves.

“I was in L.A. a couple weeks ago because we did a couple of episodes in person, and he brought up a photo album that I made him in high school. We took a walk down memory lane, and it was so sweet. Stephen and I actually dated one year before MTV came, which is when we were at our best. We had a very sweet relationship and that’s been nice for me to look at now as an adult. It was really sweet, special and innocent, and it’s a really nice thing to be able to share with him,” she said.

