Arrest warrant issued for suspect in 2016 murder of Aliquippa Marine vet

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — After over six years, an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in the 2016 murder of an Aliquippa Marine veteran.

According to a release from the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, 36-year-old Brandon Eugene Revis has been charged with criminal homicide after the murder of Sjavante Gilliam.

Gilliam was found dead on a sidewalk in Aliquippa with a single .40 caliber gunshot to the back of his head.

Investigation at the time of the murder put Brandon Revis and John Abmayer in Gilliam’s rental car on the night of his murder.

Witnesses confirmed that Revis was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun.

According to the release, digital evidence has shown that Revis was with Gilliam at the time and location of his murder.

Authorities said that a confidential source confirmed that Revis admitted to the homicide and stealing $1,500 from Gilliam.

Beaver County officials are now asking for the public’s help in locating Revis.

Anyone with information can call Aliquippa police at (724) 735-6682 or Beaver County 911 by either calling 911 or dialing (724) 775-0880.

