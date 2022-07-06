ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Owner of McDonald's franchise paid employees for months while store was closed for renovations

By WEWS Staff
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOSop_0gWkKR5K00

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The McDonald's in Mayfield Heights, Ohio is back in business. The restaurant closed a few months ago for remodeling.

While the restaurant was closed, the long-time owner, Tony Philiou, continued to pay each employee.

“My employees helped me — without them, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” Philiou said.

Philiou came to the U.S. from Greece in 1947. He was 15 years old.

After serving in the Korean War, he got married, got a full-time job at a factory and bought a house. The house needed work and Philiou needed more money.

The house was just across the street from the then newly-opened McDonald's on Mayfield Road. In 1962, Philiou got a second job at the restaurant. He earned 90 cents per hour.

“The rest is history. Nothing matters to me other than being here, because I belong here,” said Philiou.

Over the next 60 years, he worked hard, moving up the ranks from part-time worker to management, and then owner.

“He treats you like family no matter how long he’s known you. It could be one day, it could be 30 days, it could be three years. He loves the people that work here,” said Mary Conti, a 45-year employee.

Philiou hired Ed Kocsis when he was 15 years old. He is now the general manager.

“It wasn’t the plan originally. It was a job to get me through high school and through college. When I graduated from college, Tony made me an offer and it worked out very well,” said Kocsis.

Philiou, now 90 years old, says he has achieved the American dream.

“Only in this country can this happen,” he said.

This story was originally reported by Tracy Carloss on news5cleveland.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

In 108th year, Cleveland-based Kirby rolls out direct selling to customer

For 108 years, The Kirby Co. in Cleveland has sold its vacuum cleaners and home cleaning accessories to customers via its distributor partners through door-to-door sales and at local, small businesses. In 2022, the company added another way for customers to buy its products – on its website, kirby.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Former American Crucible site in Lorain on market for $49,900

One of the biggest eyesores in the city of Lorain is for sale, and it can be had for $49,900, according to a real estate listing. The former American Crucible bearing plant, 1305 Oberlin Ave., burned to the ground March 10. The Lorain Fire Department ruled the cause as undetermined...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Scene

First Look: Gingham Market, Opening Saturday, July 9 in Lakewood

Ever since opening Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood, Ruth Kostadinov has had her eye on the next-door space, a charming corner storefront on Madison. It would take approximately 13 years for Kostadinov to snag that property, but she would have to wait another few years before realizing her ultimate dream of opening a gourmet prepared foods market.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid Will Permanently Close Later This Month

After two decades of dishing up savory pies, dynamite seafood and affordable wine, Beach Club Bistro, which took its name from the beach clubs dotting the Lake Erie shoreline between Cleveland and Euclid, will permanently close after July 23rd. Owner Greg Jurcisin announced the news today, noting, "With all the...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Mcdonald, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Scene

Souper Market to Open New Downtown Shop this Fall

Last year, Matthew Moore was compelled to shutter the Souper Market location on E. Sixth Street after just two years. But come fall, downtown residents and commuters once again will be swimming in great soup. Located at The Standard (99 W. St. Clair Ave.), the newest Souper Market is on...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
Cleveland.com

New Gold Coast Lofts aimed to boost Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio - MetroHealth is partnering with with developers to create a multipurpose space in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood that will provide resources to the long disadvantaged area, an emerging trend among health providers for the area. The project called the Gold Coast Lofts on Friday received unanimous conceptual approval...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain plans for possible skateboard park on F Street take tricky turn

The city of Lorain still plans on building a state-of-the-art skatepark. But nearly eight months after several hundred skateboard and BMX bike enthusiasts gathered for a public forum at the Palace Theater in downtown Lorain to gather ideas for use in designing the park, the city is no closer to completing the facility than it was on that fall night in October.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Medina County ranks 77th nationally for health

MEDINA, Ohio -- According to U.S. News and World Report, Medina County is the 77th healthiest county in the United States. The leadership of Krista Wasowski is largely responsible for that success. In a recent study published by U.S. News & World Report, Medina County was ranked the highest of...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Best hot dogs in Greater Cleveland? Nominate your favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no doubt that summer is hot dog season. When temperatures soar, busy families look for fast and easy dinners or snacks that don’t heat up the kitchen. That may be why Americans spend more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs in supermarkets alone between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. Nearly 10 percent of those sales occurring within the month of July.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Timothy Loehmann withdraws application for Tioga Borough police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday morning, former Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann withdrew his application for the Tioga Borough police department in Pennsylvania. The news first surfaced Wednesday on social media that Loehmann had been sworn in as the department’s sole police officer. When Loehmann was a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Applications now open for Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 26, 2022. Applications are now open for Cleveland's new Commission for Black Women and Girls. The new commission was created after Cleveland City Council unanimously passed legislation last month sponsored by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Councilwoman Deborah Gray and Stephanie Howse.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy