Special Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Hansford; Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Borger, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford, Morse and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO