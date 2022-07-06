ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central El Paso County in east central Colorado Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 548 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Penrose to 7 miles west of Pueblo West to 8 miles west of Pueblo Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir and Pinon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 246 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Kiowa, or 30 miles southeast of Denver, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Elbert and south central Arapahoe Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Cheyenne; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Kit Carson; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Phillips; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 444 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE CHEYENNE DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO KIT CARSON LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO

