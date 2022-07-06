Special Weather Statement issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 246 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Kiowa, or 30 miles southeast of Denver, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Elbert and south central Arapahoe Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO