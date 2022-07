Natalie Doucette, age 76, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She will be laid to rest 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery. Natalie entered this life on May 15, 1946. She was a secretary for Hershey’s Chocolate in California. In 2018, she made her way to Clarksville, TN and it has been home ever since. Natalie was an amazing cook, avid reader, and enjoyed antiques. She was a lover of music and concerts.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO