I am not a “real” fisherman, and the boat ramp is certainly not “my domain.” Yes, I own a sporting goods store in De Smet, but to be completely honest, I have only been fishing (and hunting, actually) a handful of times throughout my life. Actually, since moving my family to South Dakota from Maryland a little over a year ago, I have only gone fishing three times; each of those outings were at the invitation of customers who bemoaned the fact that I rarely go fishing despite selling bait and tackle.

DE SMET, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO