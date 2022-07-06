ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Trump girl’: WVa Guard member admits role in Capitol riot

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia National Guard member who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Wednesday. Jamie Lynn Ferguson entered the plea to parading,...

WSLS

Virginia lawmakers react to gun control laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just as federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle set their differences aside to pass a bipartisan gun safety law, a tragic shooting happened at an Independence Day Parade in Illinois, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Investigators said the person of interest had...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers visit TAP Head Start Center

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers paid a visit to Roanoke to visit TAP’s Raleigh Court Head Start Center. Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn and Senator John Edwards toured the facility and learned about how TAP uses Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funding. The head start center staff also...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
POLITICS
wfxrtv.com

Virginia delegate, rabbis explain why abortion restrictions could infringe on religious rights

ROANOKE, Va. (WXFR) — Virginia Del. Eileen Filler-Corn says Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed abortion restrictions infringe on her religious freedom as a Jewish woman. “What he was talking about, with his idea and concept, and what we have seen honestly from other legislators who have already expressed and espoused an interest in introducing legislation that would take rights away from women and our own bodily autonomy, would be in direct conflict with my faith, Jewish faith, and many other religions,” Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of the House of Delegates, said during a tour of the Raleigh Court Head Start childcare center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia right now?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that all Virginia flags be flown at half-staff until Saturday, July 9. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the announcement came after an order from President Joe Biden to lower United States flags in response to the shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago in Illinois.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Arizona OKs biggest US school voucher plan, faces challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher system, even as he faced a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill and ask voters to erase it during November’s election. The expansion Ducey...
ARIZONA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

50 people became naturalized US citizens at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on July 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fifty people became naturalized United States citizens on the Fourth of July at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. According to the museum, the candidates took the Oath of Allegiance inside Commonwealth Hall, which is the new two-story event space. The ceremony was a partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Prisoner Transferred To Virginia Sues Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man convicted in Wyoming of second-degree murder is suing the state, alleging mistreatment at the hands of his jailers in Virginia. Charles Kenzell Carter, in a 34-page hand-written complaint filed with U.S. District Court, is suing the Wyoming Department of...
WYOMING STATE
Inside Nova

Spanberger kicks off campaign in new congressional district

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger signaled the importance of Prince William County by kicking off her re-election campaign in Woodbridge. Spanberger spoke to volunteers on June 25 at the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot to officially start the general election campaign. The Democrat is seeking her third term and her first representing Northern Virginia.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox Town Council bids farewell to Snyder

The Appomattox Town Council welcomed a special visitor at its June 28 meeting and also bid farewell. To applause, Mayor Richard Conner said, “We want to welcome the best director of any national park in the United States: Robin Snyder.”. Snyder, who was named the new deputy superintendent for...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Rapper Wanted On Weapons Charge: U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to find a Virginia rapper who is wanted on a federal weapons charge, authorities said. William “Mike” Burgess, a Norfolk rapper who goes by the name POWER$$$ and MIC POWER$$$, is considered to be armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshal Service said. Agents say you should not approach him.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Bowser introduces bill to protect DC homeowners from neighbors’ construction damage

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has introduced legislation aimed at protecting District homeowners from their neighbors’ construction-related damage. Bowser touted the move as one of many tools for aiding residents and local businesses. “Homeownership is critical for helping residents stay and build wealth in the District, and this legislation will...
ECONOMY
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
minecreek.info

Battleflags of the Army of Northern Virginia

The battleflag of the Confederate States is easily one of the most recognizable symbols worldwide; indeed, many people believe it to have been the national flag of the Confederacy. This flag, in its myriad configurations, of which a very few examples are shown here, was the rallying point of one of the finest armies of the nineteenth century. It has about it today a mystique like no other, but unfortunately this symbol of a long defunct military organization has been associated with various radical political groups. Specimens exist in many southern state collections, and isolated examples may be seen in some northern museums, but, without a doubt, the repository of the finest collection of such battleflags is The Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, Va.
VIRGINIA STATE

