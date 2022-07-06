Police: Suspect with suspicious backpack assaulted officers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) – A suspect with a “suspicious” backpack was detained after walking in to the Guidelink Center, Iowa City, and assaulting staff members, a news release says.

On Tuesday, July 5, Iowa City Police responded to GuideLink Center at 300 Southgate Ave., Iowa City, according to a news release.

Law enforcement was called to GuideLink Center after an individual came into the building and began to physically assault staff members, according to a news release.

Once officers arrived on the scene the individual began assaulting law enforcement officers and was detained by officers. “During this incident a backpack was left on scene at the GuideLink Center by the individual,” the release says.

The Johnson County Metro Bomb Team has removed the suspicious package and the scene has been determined to be safe, the release says.

“This is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” the release says. The GuideLink Center will remain closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Guidelink Center, according to its website, is a welcoming center offering urgent mental-health and substance-use care. Its goal is to provide easier access to immediate, onsite assessment and stabilization—outside of a hospital setting—for those 18 years and older who are experiencing a mental-health or substance-use crisis.

