Jersey City, NJ

The Art House Gallery presents "Not The End of The World…Yet" New Work by Donna Kessinger

 1 day ago
In celebration of Jersey City PRIDE month, the Art House Productions Gallery presents "Not The End of The World…Yet", a solo exhibition of new work by Donna Kessinger from August 1st to August 28th at the Rotunda Gallery, 2nd floor in City Hall, Downtown Jersey City. The opening reception will immediately...

jerseydigs.com

Fast Grocery Delivery Service Gorillas Opening Jersey City Location

A quick-delivery grocer that launched in New York City amid the pandemic will be expanding across the Hudson River over the coming months as Gorillas is building their first Jersey City outpost. A modern Downtown property at 338 Newark Avenue officially has a ground floor tenant for its retail space....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne’s Bridge Art Gallery to close

After six years of bringing arts and culture to the Peninsula City, The Bridge Art Gallery in Bayonne will close its doors for good on July 23. Owners Cheryl and Christopher Mack are throwing a “Farewell Bayonne Party” on July 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the gallery on 199 Broadway. It will be the only day the gallery is open this month, as the previous exhibit, “Protective Spirits” by Heather Williams, has already ended.
BAYONNE, NJ
thisis50.com

Jersey City’s hidden secret Seymore Dough has arrived with serious bars !

From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay ! His Debut Song Mix & Mastered by 7x Grammy Award Winner *Pat Viala* titled “Independence Day” will be released to the public July 4th , 2022 ! Along with other projects set to release soon after , Seymore Dough credits one of his mentors Ceas *Founder of Desertstormradio.com* as one of the main people to stick by him and support through all times . “Invading the industry will be difficult, but my bars speak for themselves ” stated Seymore . Boom Bap is quickly growing in the industry but working with names such as “Benny The Butcher , Ack Mooga, Stove God Cooks , 38 Spesh” as well as a shoutout from Newarks own “Redman”, Seymore realizes the work he needs to put in and is ready to STOMP his way in the industry . Crediting his manager Rob “Duce” Robinson for staying by his side and always keeping it real , Seymore says he is ready to really attack the game and conquer all obstacles.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
maggrand.com

Angry New York City customers caught on camera trashing eatery, hurling items at employees

Three enraged women trashed a New York City eatery in a caught-on-camera outburst over the weekend that left two employees wounded, according to authorities. The violent scene occurred at Bel Fries, a fry restaurant on Ludlow Street in the nightlife-centric Lower East Side, on Sunday at 4:10 a.m. and ended with the arrests of three women, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Assemblyman Sampson hosts ‘Appreciation Breakfast’ for local seniors

Assemblyman William Sampson, who represents the 31st Legislative District including Bayonne and Jersey City, recently held the first of what will likely be many breakfasts with seniors. Sampson held the breakfast at The Chandelier at 1081 Broadway the morning of Friday, June 17. The event came amid the celebration of...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New Jersey and New York sign funding agreement to advance Gateway Project

A key agreement supporting the advancement of the Gateway Project to upgrade rail access has been reached between New Jersey and New York. The agreement outlines how the states will pay for the first phase of the project, building a new rail bridge across the Hackensack River from Kearny to Secaucus on the way to New York City, the rehabilitation of the existing rail tunnel that runs beneath Weehawken across the Hudson River to Manhattan, and the construction of a new tunnel that would run beneath Hoboken across the river.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Religious leader on inaugural North American tour after arriving in New Jersey

Dignitaries and devotees from across North America travelled to Newark Airport last month to welcome Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj of Maninagar, Gujarat, India. The religious leader was beginning his inaugural visit to the United States and Canada since he became the spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan....
NEWARK, NJ
Lite 98.7

Rome Police Say Children Were in Danger, Searching for This Mom

Rome Police are looking for a woman on child endangerment charges as part of the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week program. Police are looking for 37-year-old Jamie L. Springer of Rome, New York according to Captain Kevin James of the Rome Police Department. James says Springer is wanted on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for three counts of Fail to Exercise Control of a Minor and the other for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. All charges are Class A Misdemeanors.
ROME, NY
operawire.com

René Pape Makes Homophobic Comments & Vows Not to Return to the Metropolitan Opera

René Pape is facing backlash after making homophobic comments following New York City’s Pride Parade and has vied to not return to the Metropolitan Opera. The bass commented on the Metropolitan Opera Chorus’ Facebook page stating, “Wow! For me a reason to not come back! Dear Met thanks for the last 35 years! What I see now…Terrible! People who don’t know who they are are using these fantastic institution to explain to them who they should be! And if the explanation doesn’t fit the world is bad! Thanks New York for a great time in a great world! Now you ae just a rest what you have been! I feel sorry for this wonderful city! Ok, see you somewhere soon…”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. budget allocates $100k towards Bergen Arches feasibility study in Jersey City

The New Jersey budget that was approved last week allocates $100,000 towards the Bergen Arches feasibility study in Jersey City, to the delight of a local advocacy group. “This is a tremendous step in the right direction but it is only the first step. We have to maintain momentum and secure additional finances to fully fund the feasibility study,” Bergen Arches Preservation Coalition President Gregory D. Edgell said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken City Council signs off on Yards Redevelopment agreement

The Hoboken City Council has approved an agreement for the Yards Redevelopment plan, implemented a 20 mph city-wide speed limit, and voted on the new budget and a resolution related to the municipal complex proposal. Yards Redevelopment agreement approved. The council unanimously voted (with Council member Jen Giattino absent) to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
