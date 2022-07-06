ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Employee of Mo. tactical supply store shot and killed Wednesday morning

By John Paul Schmidt, Carrie Winchel
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An employee was shot and killed Wednesday morning near Anchor Tactical Supply on South Campbell Avenue north of Sunset Street. Police took two people into custody nearby.

Police said the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday morning.

“Just as I was checking out, getting ready to walk out the front door… I heard three pop pop pop,” said a witness. “The lady goes, ‘oh, someone with fireworks.’ I go, ‘that wasn’t fireworks.’ About the time we stepped out there’s two males that ran right beside me. One of them had a gun in his hand.”

The victim was taken to a hospital but later died from their injuries. Police have confirmed the person who was killed was an employee at Anchor Tactical Supply.

The witness interviewed by OzarksFirst gave police information about a suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

“I ran out to the parking lot,” the witness said. “They obviously were already headed out. One of the other guys said, ‘hey there they go in the car.’ We took off following them for a minute. Later they were able to catch them with a little bit of that information.”

Police found that vehicle and two people on West Bennett near Campbell Avenue. Those people were taken into custody.

“It just happened really fast,” the witness said about following the suspects’ vehicle. “It’s really hard to say. Sometimes you just kind of react. May not have been the wisest thing to do. Sometimes you just step in when you got to.”

Lt. Nelson Kibby with Springfield Police said it looks like the altercation that led to the shooting began inside the business and then continued outside. He said this may be related to a stealing incident that happened Tuesday.

Kibby said there are many more details investigators are working to figure out. As of Wednesday morning at 11:00, police say they do not yet know if gunfire was exchanged or if just one person fired shots, but there are no known injuries to the suspects. The next step is to talk to witnesses and process the scene. There are cameras surrounding the area and officers are planning to look at those files to piece together what happened.

