AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are checking in with local infectious disease experts on why we are seeing numbers on the rise. It’s not because of a lack of tests. Dr. Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, Medical College of Georgia, said: “The virus has mutated. The virus that we’re dealing with now looks nothing at all like the spike protein on the original virus.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO