Pound, VA

Man charged in Pound, Va. shooting

By Slater Teague
 1 day ago

WISE, Va. ( WJHL ) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Wise County.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged Morgan Lee Tompkins, 42 of Pound, with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Tompkins Road in Pound around 7:14 p.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, before deputies arrived, a man had been taken to the Dickenson County Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back of his leg. He was transferred to Johnson City Medical Center for additional treatment and was later released.

Statements obtained by the sheriff’s office indicated that the victim and his girlfriend had gone to Tompkins’ home, where a confrontation took place between Tompkins and the victim. The confrontation escalated and Tompkins fired several rounds, striking the victim in the back of the leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tompkins was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.

