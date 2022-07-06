ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey says abortion law in state will come down to courts

By DANNY SHAPIRO
KTAR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expects the prevailing law on abortion in the state to be determined through the courts. “There’s a reason we’ve been arguing about the same single issue for half a century … because it wasn’t supposed to be decided at the judicial level,” Ducey told...

ktar.com

Comments / 27

Ron Templin
1d ago

Ironically these people holding my body my choice signs were once somebody's baby. Where is the babies right to their body their choice. This all seems selfish with a life that is not theirs the mothers to take. It's one thing to prevent the start of life another to take a life or murder it.

Reply(2)
11
Steph
1d ago

The pro-choice movements need to get together and do more than protest and hold signs. Trying to get the signatures to put something on the ballot, like the people in this article are trying to do, is a good start but if you want it to work you've got to get the word out there so people know where and how to sign the initiative. Once it's on the ballot the people decide, not the legislators and whoever they get their payoffs from. They say according to poles the majority of people are not against at least early term abortion, or if the mothers health/life is at risk. Pro-choice has a lot better chance if they get something on the ballot than they they do protesting legislators and judges.

Reply(1)
4
Related
kjzz.org

Arizona abortion measure falls short of signatures to get on ballot

Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and narrow the gap with Lake, a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump. With Ducey on board, all of the state’s living former Republican governors have backed Robson. Jan Brewer and Fife Symington endorsed her last year. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon dropped his own campaign for governor last week and is now supporting Robson. “Karrin is the real deal — pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left,” Ducey said in a video announcing his endorsement. “Karrin is a strong, new leader for Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Ducey endorses Taylor Robson in Arizona GOP governor’s race

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey endorsed gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP race, he announced Thursday. “There’s only one great candidate for governor this year – Karrin Taylor Robson – and I’m proud to support her,” Ducey said in a video. “There are no surprises with Karrin. She’s a lifelong conservative … Karrin is the real deal.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Abortion rights initiative won’t be on the Arizona ballot in November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortion rights advocates have come up short on getting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot in Arizona. The group behind the initiative, Arizona for Reproductive Freedom, was set to turn in signatures on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office in downtown Phoenix but then canceled the event.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Backers of proposal to make sweeping changes to Arizona elections file more than double the needed signatures

Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatum, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other volunteers and supporters of the Arizona […] The post Backers of proposal to make sweeping changes to Arizona elections file more than double the needed signatures appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs controversial school voucher expansion bill

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wrapped up his final legislative business on Thursday by signing a controversial expansion of the state’s school voucher program. “With this legislation, Arizona cements itself as the top state for school choice and as the first state in the nation to offer all families the option to choose the school setting that works best for them,” Ducey said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Sentencing set for 2 in Arizona ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women faced sentencing Thursday in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.”. That's a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout but was...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#Republican#Ktar News#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

DOJ sues Arizona for trying to commandeer federal elections

On Tuesday, the Justice Department sued the state of Arizona for imposing new requirements for people to vote in federal elections. The results of the case will likely reverberate across the country, as conservatives continue to look for ways to place their thumbs on the scales in federal races. Since...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich’s appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election. A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. The judge said Brnovich had waited so long to sue over his perceived problems with the manual that he could not order the few changes that may be merited. Judge John Napper instead sided with Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s position and said the last manual approved by all three in 2019 would be in effect for the upcoming elections.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement

PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona congressional candidate’s new ad says he needs guns against Democrats in Klan hoods

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Republican running for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District released a controversial campaign advertisement involving an AR-15 and klansmen. Jerone Davison posted the video with the caption Make Rifles Great Again on Twitter. The video starts with Davison, a Black man, inside a home with about a dozen men wearing Ku Klux Klan white hoods armed with weapons approaching him. He talks about how some question why somebody would need a gun and 30 rounds. He’s then seen holding an AR-15. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semiautomatic and all 30 rounds,” Davison narrates. The Klansmen are seen running away when Davison comes out with the rifle.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
kyma.com

Arizona women could legally access abortion services in Mexicali

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The U.S. Supreme Court sending abortion law back to the individual states is having an international impact. As Arizona looks to put some of America's strictest abortion laws in place, the Baja California Health Secretary says American women who make the decision to get an abortion could access one legally in Mexico.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy