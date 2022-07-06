Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey says abortion law in state will come down to courts
By DANNY SHAPIRO
KTAR.com
1 day ago
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expects the prevailing law on abortion in the state to be determined through the courts. “There’s a reason we’ve been arguing about the same single issue for half a century … because it wasn’t supposed to be decided at the judicial level,” Ducey told...
Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and narrow the gap with Lake, a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump. With Ducey on board, all of the state’s living former Republican governors have backed Robson. Jan Brewer and Fife Symington endorsed her last year. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon dropped his own campaign for governor last week and is now supporting Robson. “Karrin is the real deal — pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left,” Ducey said in a video announcing his endorsement. “Karrin is a strong, new leader for Arizona.”
PHOENIX (AP) — Signatures to qualify a ballot measure that would reverse or block Republican efforts to tighten election rules was one of three initiatives filed in Arizona Thursday, but backers of a last-minute effort to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution failed to collect enough signatures to make the November ballot.
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey endorsed gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP race, he announced Thursday. “There’s only one great candidate for governor this year – Karrin Taylor Robson – and I’m proud to support her,” Ducey said in a video. “There are no surprises with Karrin. She’s a lifelong conservative … Karrin is the real deal.”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Abortion rights advocates have come up short on getting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot in Arizona. The group behind the initiative, Arizona for Reproductive Freedom, was set to turn in signatures on Thursday around 4 p.m. at the Secretary of State’s Office in downtown Phoenix but then canceled the event.
Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatum, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other volunteers and supporters of the Arizona […]
Citing the arrest of a suspected terrorist who illegally crossed the border in May, Arizona’s attorney general has called on the governor to declare the wave of immigrants coming in an “invasion” so the state can “defend itself.”
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wrapped up his final legislative business on Thursday by signing a controversial expansion of the state’s school voucher program. “With this legislation, Arizona cements itself as the top state for school choice and as the first state in the nation to offer all families the option to choose the school setting that works best for them,” Ducey said in a press release.
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two women faced sentencing Thursday in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.”. That's a practice once used by both political parties to boost turnout but was...
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher system, even as he faced a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill and ask voters to erase it during November’s election. The expansion Ducey...
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
On Tuesday, the Justice Department sued the state of Arizona for imposing new requirements for people to vote in federal elections. The results of the case will likely reverberate across the country, as conservatives continue to look for ways to place their thumbs on the scales in federal races. Since...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich’s appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election. A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. The judge said Brnovich had waited so long to sue over his perceived problems with the manual that he could not order the few changes that may be merited. Judge John Napper instead sided with Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s position and said the last manual approved by all three in 2019 would be in effect for the upcoming elections.
PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Republican running for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District released a controversial campaign advertisement involving an AR-15 and klansmen. Jerone Davison posted the video with the caption Make Rifles Great Again on Twitter. The video starts with Davison, a Black man, inside a home with about a dozen men wearing Ku Klux Klan white hoods armed with weapons approaching him. He talks about how some question why somebody would need a gun and 30 rounds. He’s then seen holding an AR-15. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semiautomatic and all 30 rounds,” Davison narrates. The Klansmen are seen running away when Davison comes out with the rifle.
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The U.S. Supreme Court sending abortion law back to the individual states is having an international impact. As Arizona looks to put some of America's strictest abortion laws in place, the Baja California Health Secretary says American women who make the decision to get an abortion could access one legally in Mexico.
PHOENIX - Early voting has officially opened for the Arizona primary election on Aug. 2. While the deadline has passed for residents to register to vote, there's still time for people to get a mail-in ballot for both the primary and general elections. Ballots will be sent to voters who...
As of July 6, 2022, 8 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arizona in 2022. In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents Measure. Description: Repeals provisions of Proposition 300 (2006) to allow in-state tuition for non-citizen residents.
PHOENIX – Karrin Taylor Robson picked up ground in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary race after Matt Salmon withdrew last week, but Kari Lake is still leading, according to new polling. “With Salmon dropping out of the race, it showed that about 80% of his votes went to Robson,...
