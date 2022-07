The NCAA portal era is here to stay. How can the powers that be remove the traffic flow created by the transfer portal? Does anyone really want to? Mississippi State has seen both sides of the portal. As the portal taketh, so shall the portal the portal giveth. The Bulldogs added some four-star prospects this January that never even gave the Bulldogs a solid look out of high school. In some respects, those types of developments are equalizers for a program like State.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO